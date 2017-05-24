Donald Trump and First Lady Melania's Air Force One will touch down in Zaventem at Brussels Airport, but are expected to leave the aircraft at Melsbroek's military airport. During the transfer from the airport to the Royal Castle in the centre of Brussels, the Inner Ring Road and the E40 Motorway will be closed

In the Royal Palace, Trump will have a meeting with King Filip of the Belgians of about 15 minutes before talking to PM Charles Michel (45 minutes scheduled, 'see read also'). At the palace, there will also be a photo moment. Queen Mathilde will take on the role as host and guide for Melania and inform her about Child Focus, the centre for missing children, while Trump is engaging in conversation with Michel.

Around 5PM, a demonstration against Trump and NATO will start at the North Station. Organisers are hoping to welcome over 10,000 protesters, such as climate, women's rights and world peace campaigners.

Note that this is not an official state visit to Belgium, but rather a NATO visit in the first place. This means no special reception ceremony.