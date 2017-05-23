Erdogan was expected to kill two birds with one stone: addressing his supporters in Brussels whilst in the Belgian capital for the NATO summit.

This triggered irritation among the Belgian authorities, as Erdogan was expected to campaign for the reintroduction of the death penalty in Turkey, something which goes against the values of the European Union. When Erdogan heard about the Belgian disapproval, he slammed the Brussels Burgomaster Yvan Mayeur saying "he'd better concentrate on keeping his city clean".

However, it was much ado about nothing in the end, as the meeting has been scrapped from the agenda. It had been scheduled for Wednesday 6PM. It's a relief for police services, who already have a lot on their hands the coming two days.