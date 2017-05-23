Leatherware made by Delvaux is also typically Belgian (see also video below). The First Ladies will visit the Delvaux store at the Chaussée de Waterloo/Waterloosesteenweg. Delvaux was installed as a brand name in 1829 and was sometimes inspired by Magritte. The brand built a strong reputation ever since.

The tour ends at Laken Castle, with a group picture on the castle's lion stairs. On this occasion, it will be Queen Mathilde who will show the visitors the Royal Greenhouses. The castle is also the scene of a banquet.