Trump is expected to arrive tomorrow afternoon. He will pay a short visit to Brussels and attend a NATO summit in Evere (where the new NATO premises will be inaugurated).

Some metro station entrances will be closed at Kunst-Wet, Schuman, Troon, Louiza and Naamsepoort. This will be the case between 2:30PM tomorrow and 4:30PM on Thursday. Schuman itself will be closed completely on Thursday, which is a Belgian bank holiday. However, metro services themselves will not be disrupted.

Bus and tram lines between the centre of Brussels and Brussels Airport will be adapted to Trump's schedule. "Most affected will be the tram lines 92, 93 and 94 and buses near Troon", says An Van Hamme of the MIVB/STIB.