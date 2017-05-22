Belgium was risking to become the first member state facing a procedure for not reducing the debt burden fast enough. The EU wants member states to move towards 60 percent of the GDP.

Belgium had been targeted by the European Commission between 2010 and 2014, because the budget deficit had exceeded three percent.

In general, the procedure means that Europe is monitoring the situation from close by, following in detail how a country reduces its debt. In practice, this means the national government has less room for manoeuvre.