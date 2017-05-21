Today it will remain dry with some cloud. Top temperature are 17°C at the coast and 20°C to 21°C on the High Fens, in the East of the country.

Tomorrow will be dry and sunny with maximum temperatures of 20°C and 24°C to 25°C in the central areas. The will be a moderate south-easterly wind. A north-easterly sea breeze could be felt in coastal areas.

Tuesday will start off sunny with the chance of some showers later on. Maximum temperatures will be 18°C at the Coast, 21°C or 22°C in the Ardennes and 24°C in the Kempen area.

Wednesday will start of sunny with clouds gathering during the course of the day east of the country, where there could be some showers. Maximum temperatures will vary between 19°C and 24°C.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with maximum temperatures of between 20°C and 25°C.

More of the same on Friday with temperatures predicted to top 25°C.

Next Saturday and Sunday will be very warm with temperatures expected to reach as much as 30°C. There could be some rain on Sunday though.