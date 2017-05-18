The road accident happened in plain daylight on the N19, a busy four-lane trunk road where motorists are allowed to drive 90 km/h (55 miles/hour).

A Dutch man drove into the group when they were crossing the road at a place where this is allowed. However, there were no traffic lights at the site. The local authorities say they have asked for traffic lights various times in the past.

Two people died on the spot, while three were injured. Experts are still trying to determine the exact cause of the accident.