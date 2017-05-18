Nyssen has all the assets to become a good Culture Minister, Joris estimates: "When the French author Patrick Modiano won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2014, France had a Culture Minister (Fleur Pellerin) who had to admit she never read one of his books."

"L'Observateur notices that Nyssen was actually already Culture Minister before she was officially designated yesterday and that she had at least read some of Modiani's books."