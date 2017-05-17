A large majority of MEPs passed a resolution setting the aim of reducing food waste by 30% by 2025 (compared with 2014) and by 50% by 2030.

They intend to achieve this by information campaigns aimed at raising awareness of the issue of food waste. Better labelling of food products and the introduction of 0 VAT rating for unsold goods that are given away free because their sell-by date has expired.

Wasting food also but a strain on other resources such as water and energy. Furthermore it increase the amount of waste that needs to be processed.

