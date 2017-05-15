The fall among younger motorist is more pronounced than the 19% fall in the number of accidents among motorists of all ages.

Despite the positive trend BIVV says the figures still give cause for concern.

Although 18-25 year-olds account for just 9% of the population they account for 21% of the total number of accidents recorded. Belgium is also lagging behind neighbouring countries when it comes to the number of young people killed in road traffic accidents: 122/million population here compared to 110/million population in France and 47 in the Netherlands.