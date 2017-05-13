This being said, many companies are closed for the weekend, so the malicious software may only emerge in two days' time. The Minister charged with Digital Affairs, Alexander De Croo, warns not to open any e-mail of a party you don't know. "And if it would include an attachment, certainly do not open it."

If your computer would be infected, it's best to go to the cyber security website (cert.be) immediately to check their guidelines and contact the cyber security centre CERT by phone.

The hacking is thought to be the work of a well-organised criminal gang considering the size of the attack. The e-mails were written in various languages, but these often include mistakes.The U.K. and Russia seem to be the biggest victims.