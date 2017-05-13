Speculation has been going on for some time: will Erdogan seize the NATO visit opportunity to speech in Brussels at a political meeting? A new Turkish referendum is coming up, this time on the reintroduction of the death penalty in Turkey.
Mayeur is not inclined to give the green light to a possible campaign speech, arguing police will have their hands full anyway with the visit of Donald Trump.
Erdogan said "the Brussels Mayor is not a member of NATO and he cannot speak on behalf of NATO. He should mind his own business. Maybe he can think about how he can keep the Brussels streets clean."
