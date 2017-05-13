The Customs Department is staging checks on Belgians roads day-in day-out. Customs officers are looking for drugs, weapons, large amounts of cash, or goods on which extra taxes have to be paid such as the cheaper pink diesel. They can also have motorists pay outstanding traffic tickets.

However, it often happens that motorists flee the scene when they feel they may get caught. Customs don't always have the means to chase them, but will get the help of the army, which will use its drones in order not to let offenders or criminals escape.