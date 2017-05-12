The facts go back to 2009, when a family from the United Arab Emirates was staying at the Conrad Hotel. They had rented the entire fourth floor for several months and brought their own staff.

One of the 23 staff members managed to get away and sounded the alarm. A procedure was started, culminating in the present court case. The servants were treated inhumanely by the princesses, prosecutors claim. They felt treated like slaves.

Hafida (fictitious name) spoke in Terzake: "The first day I was in the Conrad Hotel, they took my passport. We were not free in Belgium. We just had to stay in our hotel full-time. You couldn't do anything else." Staff had to work and be at the princesses' disposal 24/7 she says.