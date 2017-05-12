Trump is gearing up for his first foreign trip later this month. After Israel and Saudi Arabia, he will be meeting Pope Francis in Rome on Wednesday 24 May.

From Rome, he will fly to Brussels the same day. For that occasion, Brussels Airport will be in a lockdown for a short time, before and after the Air Force One is touching down, De Morgen reports. The Brussels Orbital Road will also be closed to give priority to Trump's convoy. Unlike Barack Obama, Trump is not staying in a hotel.

While his arrival is scheduled for Wednesday 24 May, Trump will leave Belgium again on 25 May, taking a plane to Sicily in the evening to attend the G7 summit .