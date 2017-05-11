It was Catherine Lemaire who blew the whistle, a woman providing accommodation to an Iraqi refugee. The man is following language classes at the institute for social promotion at Erasme and came across some remarkable sentences in his reading practice section.

Exercise 16 states "Read these sentences as said by the professor aloud". The first lines are funny, but take a strange turn next: 1. Dad snores like a trumpet 2. I eat a salmon sandwich with lemon 3. Dad throws a bomb and goes to prison 4. Dad snores and goes to jail 5. I eat a sandwich in jail (etc...)

The Iraqi refugee can't grasp why this kind of examples are being used, all the more because they recall bad memories of violence and terror attacks in the homeland he fled for exactly that reason. Lemaire joins him in his criticism: "Is this responsible didactic material proposed by a host country with the aim of integration?" The case triggered a whole debate in recent days.