The Dutch as well as the Belgian girls were on a school visit. They were assaulted by four boys from a school in Boom in Antwerp Province.

The boys enticed the girls to the toilets where they felt them up. Four Belgian girls from Neerpelt were also assaulted. The four boys were detained and are being questioned.

A spokesman for Mechelen prosecutors says that all the victims were on a school trip. Police attended the scene and were immediately able to identify four suspects. The boys are now the responsibility of a youth magistrate. They could face house arrest or being obliged to take part in a learning project.

The four boys' school has suspended them as a precautionary measure. Schoolhead Linda Michiels told reporters that their behaviour was intolerable.