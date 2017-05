Luc Sels polled 1,088 votes or 50.58% to Rik Torfs's 1,040 votes or 48.35%. Sels, aged 50, is believed to have attracted the student vote as well support from technical and administrative staff and assistant academics. Professors and lecturers that in the weighted voting system have most clout opted for Rik Torfs.

Luc Sels has lectured at the economy and business sciences faculty since 1996 and has served as dean for eight years now. He succeeds Rik Torfs, a professor of church law.