Footage of the allegedly Turkish wedding procession emerged on social media after a motorist released a video from his dashcam. It shows how a car zigzags across the road, a busy two-lane section outside Ghent.

Eye witnesses also reported how certain participants blocked a major crossroads to allow others to drive in circles. The driver who released the footage to voice his anger about the incident, writes on Facebook that the procession went very slowly, and that he almost had an accident because he could hardly brake in time. He also claims cars were using the hard shoulder and stopping when the lights were on green.