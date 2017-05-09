The three are facing accusations of human trafficking, money-laundering, forgery of documents, social fraud and being at the helm of a criminal gang.

Detectives suspect Jost group evaded social security contributions worth 55 million euros, by setting up bogus companies in Romania and Slovakia and by having over 1,000 drivers from these countries working in Belgium. The drivers were forced to work long hours, resting times were not respected and they had to live in their trucks for several successive days, detectives suspect.

The fraud also involved Belgian drivers, who were registered in Luxemburg, the judicial authorities estimate.