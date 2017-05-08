Polling was brisk this morning at the country’s largest polling station at the Heizel exhibition centre in Brussels.

Jean-Jacques Drey has been living north of the border for over half a century, but still feels it’s important to cast his vote: “It’s about the future of the nation. I’m pro-EU. It’s what our seniors worked for.”

Nikolas Gervais is a newbie in Belgium. He has five years on the clock: “Turn-out will be decisive. We’re sending a message to Europe. The favourite has a very positive message for Europe.”

Supporters of the centrist Emmanuel Macron are thick on the ground in Brussels. VRT’s reporter struggled to find a single supporter of the far right’s Marine Le Pen.

Jacques Epstein, who has been in Belgium for 3 years, “If Marine Le Pen is elected this is a disaster for France and Europe.”

