However, not everybody agrees. Evelien Chiau, an author who describes herself as a feminist, says she had noticed the advert: "I'm no fan of this campaign. It's rather cheap, but I didn't really see any problem."
Fellow feminist Ingrid Verbanck, who is known on Twitter as WendyKroy agrees: "I don't get the sexual allusion. Banning the ad is a strange signal. A woman in a bikini isn't necessarily denigrating all women.
Both women were more concerned about an earlier ad featuring a woman and a reference to "double bonuses".
Une pub de Starcasino jugée dénigrante pour la femme par le Jury d'Ethique Publicitaire - RTBF https://t.co/vfGCxITNlv #Actualité pic.twitter.com/51tdnz7WAw— News JS Belgique (@newsjsfrbe) 4 mei 2017