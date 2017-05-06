However, not everybody agrees. Evelien Chiau, an author who describes herself as a feminist, says she had noticed the advert: "I'm no fan of this campaign. It's rather cheap, but I didn't really see any problem."

Fellow feminist Ingrid Verbanck, who is known on Twitter as WendyKroy agrees: "I don't get the sexual allusion. Banning the ad is a strange signal. A woman in a bikini isn't necessarily denigrating all women.

Both women were more concerned about an earlier ad featuring a woman and a reference to "double bonuses".