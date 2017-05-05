When we think if speed cameras, we immediately think of motorised vehicles. However, Ronse police made it clear that amateur cyclists or those using fast electric bikes, cannot rest assured.

The new infrared speed camera, called the NK7, was presented by the local Ronse police chief Patrick Boel yesterday. If you exceed the speed limit with 10k in a 30 zone, you risk a fine of 53 euros. But cyclists can also be caught in narrow streets where speed limits of just 20km/h apply.