The Blue Whale Challenge targets teenagers between 12 and 19. They are dared via social media into completing different challenges over a period of 50 days. This can go from "listen to melancholic music" or "watch horror movies for a whole day" to "scratch the figure of a whale in your arm". The 50th challenge is: "Commit suicide". If you abandon the programme, you risk being threatened.

The "game" comes from Russia, but has now spread to Belgium via eastern Europe and France. First reports about "hundreds of youngsters taking their own lives" may have been exaggarated, but it has become clear that the challenge is posing a real danger to the well-being of teenagers.