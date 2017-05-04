The claims go back to the period before 2013, before the man worked at UGent. He was teaching in HoWest in Kortrijk at the time, a campus which was only later incorporated in UGent.

Four people launched a complaint against the man, with the UGent following in their footsteps. The tutor has been suspended for the time being. The university added that "every complaint in this case will be taken seriously" and "that it is now up to the magistrates to rule."

The court case will start on 25 September in Kortrijk.