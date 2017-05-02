Belgium currently performs well when it comes to providing fast internet for its citizens. Still figures from the economy ministry show that one in five households still hasn't got fast internet, often because of the cost.

New urban planning legislation imposing fast internet should also help to end discussions. At present some people only discover that they will have to dig up their drive to get fast internet installed after they have taken possession of their new home. Some tenants too have to make do without because landlords fail to install what is needed to provide fast internet to cut costs.

Telecom operators too have been requesting a clearer legal framework. The Flemish architects' association does not believe the new regulations will push up prices too much.

