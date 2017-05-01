The Brussels attacks on the metro and at Brussels Airport seriously dented tourist activity in Flanders and the capital. 2015, the year before the attacks, was a record year, but in 2016 overnight stays were down nearly 6%. Belgians remained undaunted by the events. The Japanese were the most scared off by the attacks with overnight stays down 45%. Americans too were deterred: American overnight stays were down 25%. Britons proved less easy to frighten off with British overnight stays down only 11%.

Tourism minister Weyts: "In the event of attacks or a blow to your reputation there can be a quick and large reduction in the number of tourists, but this is something that recovers. The recovery is noticeable since December and continued in January and February."