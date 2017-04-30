29/4/17 - Some people (mostly tourists) were still taken by surprise arriving in Brussels Central Station this morning. Not a single train was going - as was announced - due to large-scale renovation and innovation works in the whole section between the North and South Station. But what exactly happened?

Frédéric Petit: "We are extremely busy modernising the system. At the same time we are carrying out tests of the entire system. Our staff are prepared for it and everything will be A-Okay by the early morning of Tuesday."

The North South Link has been completely devoid of trains since just after midnight on Saturday. In addition to signalling points too are being replaced. No trains are expected at Brussels Central until early Tuesday. The rail company is operating a modified timetable and is urging the travelling public to seek information before travelling. Service information is available on nmbs.be, Facebook and Twitter. Rail staff in stations will also be only too pleased to help out. Information is available on the phone too by calling 02-528 28 28.