The police cordoned off the entire area for a while prohibiting Saturday shoppers and tourists from accessing the zone and the army's bomb disposal squad attended the scene.
Fortunately the package proved to be entirely harmless as became apparent when the female owner of the object turned up to reclaim her possession. In consultation with the bomb squad the woman was allowed to open the package to prove it was completely innocent.
Closed off area is quite large.Huge crowds diverted. #Bruxelles #Brussels pic.twitter.com/5aeuFUen3G— Anca Gurzu (@AncaGurzu) 29 april 2017