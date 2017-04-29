The Turkish list of terror suspects is divided into three categories. The three wanted men are on the grey list. People coming up with information that leads to their arrest, can look forward to rewards up to 77,000 euros. Rewards for big names from the Gülen movement could even total up to a million or more.

The Turkish authorities have started a witch hunt of Gülen supporters after the failed coup last year. President Erdogan holds Fethullah Gülen responsible for the coup; since then, all supporters of the Turkish preacher - who himself lives in the U.S. - are labelled as "terrorists". Many of them were arrested and put in gaol or lost their job. But they are not only sought in Turkey, but also abroad.