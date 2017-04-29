The delegation leaders made a joint decision to cancel the mission after the Moroccan government informed them - two weeks beforehand - that the Moroccan policy makers, at the different levels, have a busy agenda when both PM's would be in Morocco.

"PM Geert Bourgeois and President Carles Puigdemont lament the unilateral decision taken by the Moroccan government", a press release stated. "Both government leaders are mostly concerned about the consequences for the more than 30 Flemish and Catalan companies wishing to strengthen the ties with Morocco, considering Morocco's importance as a trade partner for both regions."