Belgium's biggest east-west rail service between Ostend and Eupen, and also between Knokke-Heist or Blankenberge, via Bruges to Genk, will not stop in the North or South Station, but will make a detour via Schaarbeek, where passengers for Brussels North can change.

The train service between De Panne and Landen will see 3 trains per hour stopping at Brussels Airport.

Brussels Central will remain closed. Passengers wanting to go to the centre, have to change to other public transport in either the North or South Station, or in Schaarbeek or other locations.

Rail passengers coming from Antwerp will be able to reach Brussels North directly, where they will have to switch.

Please consult the Belgian Rail app or the website.