No trains to Brussels Central Station in the May weekend! Author: Michaël Torfs

Belga
Fri 28/04/2017 - 12:06 Michaël Torfs Rail services in Brussels will be heavily disrupted for the next three days, as maintenance works on the infrastructure are being carried out between the North and South Station (Midi). In fact, all rail services through the capital will be suspended; some trains from the country will go until the North or South Station, while others just make a big detour.

Belgium's biggest east-west rail service between Ostend and Eupen, and also between Knokke-Heist or Blankenberge, via Bruges to Genk, will not stop in the North or South Station, but will make a detour via Schaarbeek, where passengers for Brussels North can change.

The train service between De Panne and Landen will see 3 trains per hour stopping at Brussels Airport.

Brussels Central will remain closed. Passengers wanting to go to the centre, have to change to other public transport in either the North or South Station, or in Schaarbeek or other locations.

Rail passengers coming from Antwerp will be able to reach Brussels North directly, where they will have to switch.

Please consult the Belgian Rail app or the website.