Zeguendi compiled a small video which he posted on Instagram to explain his decision. It goes like this: "Dear friends, listen carefully, because this is not a joke. I never thought I would refuse a part in a movie by Brian De Palma. That's right, it's a once-in-a-lifetime, and still I am saying no."

"I am being asked to play in a movie filmed in Belgium, to play the part of a terrorist from Molenbeek. I can only refuse this. Damn, this is terrible. What a shame, because I like Brian De Palma's work so much."

De Palma built a reputation with films like "Blow out", "Scarface", "Carlito's Way" and "The black dahlia." Speaking in De Standaard, Zeguendi explains he has had enough of the typical type-casting. "It seems people with a dark skin only have to play one character, where the colour of his skin plays a central part. This hurts."

Zeguendi was born and raised in Sint-Joost-ten-Node in central Brussels. He played parts in smaller movies and in theatre.