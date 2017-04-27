It recently emerged that America's chemical industry giants Monsanto may have influenced scientific research on the matter to give their products a better image.

Roundup has been under fire for some time in Belgium. The news triggered a new debate on the matter in Flemish Parliament. Schauvliege was questioned on the matter, and announced late yesterday that she intends to forbid the private use of the product at least temporarily. It's a different story for professional use, for example in the farming industry.

The Farmers' Union already responded by saying "Roundup shouldn't be banned on the basis of emotional decisions."

While Schauvliege may forbid the private use, this is very hard to check in practise. A more efficient measure would be to have it taken from the shelves in the stores altogether, as the socialists of SP.A are asking, but this is a federal issue in which the regional minister Schauvliege cannot interfere.