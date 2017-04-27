The infant had taken the morning school bus to get to school. However, the child didn't alight upon arrival. Nor the school attendant, nor the bus driver noticed anything, with the bus driver locking his bus up for the day.

Only in the afternoon did he discover that the child had been left inside the vehicle. The school principal said the child was not aware of the problem and was not at all in a bad way, mentally or physically. It was examined in hospital where it was established the infant was in perfect health.

The incident has been discussed with all parties involved to avoid this in the future.