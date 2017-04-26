Police targeted people suspected of providing Amedy Coulibaly, the terrorist who attacked the Hyper Casher supermarket, with arms. In all ten people have been detained. It is unclear whether anybody is being held in Belgium.
Fresh police raids in Belgium in connection with Paris attacks
Wed 26/04/2017 - 11:16 Police have conducted fresh raids in Belgium and France in connection with the terrorist attacks on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo and a Jewish supermarket in Paris in January 2015.