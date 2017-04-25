Finance Minister Johan Van Overtveldt put it like this: "The complexity under the bonnet is huge, but at the same time we have created a dashboard for citizens to keep it simple and efficient when driving their tax car."

Those working with Tax-on-Web, will automatically see a tax form which has been almost fully completed by the computer. This virtual knowledge applies to as many as 320 different boxes. There is also an overview of last year's tax details, to help people, with the request to make adaptations to these data for the past year.