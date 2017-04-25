Broeders van Liefde is a Roman Catholic congregation which saw the light in 1807. Founded in De Bijloke in Ghent, it now includes over 50 schools, 15 psychiatric wards and 15 orthopaedic centres in Belgium.

They are involved in care for the elderly, the social economy, child care and care for the weak in society in general, such as drug addicts, AIDS patients, refugees, socially weak people etc. Today, Brothers of Charity are active in about 30 countries.

In Belgium, they are taking care of some 5,500 patients. In the past, those requesting euthanasia were transferred to a different care centre, but this will no longer be necessary.