Driver confuses metro entrance with car park
Author: Michaël Torfs
Yassine Atari
Sun 23/04/2017 - 16:33
Michaël Torfs
A car with German number plate was involved in a strange accident in Antwerp last night. The car could be seen stuck in the mouth of the pre-metro station Astrid. Police think the driver confused the place with the entrance of a multi-storey car park.
The accident happened around 7.30PM last night. The vehicle got stuck on the first steps down and attracted quite a crowd in no time. Police had the car towed away.