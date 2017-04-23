The French make up the biggest group of European expats in Belgium, their number totalling almost 250,000. About half of the voters (42,000) live in Brussels. A major polling station was installed at the Heizel site. Security measures were tight, as was the case in all places.

Nathalie told the VRT "I have been voting since I turned 18. I think going to the polls is not a prerogative, but a duty."

Marie said that "it is so complex this year that I found it very important to have my voice heard." Cyril (photo) adds: "Even though we live abroad, we feel obliged to vote. And with everything happening in the world, even more than before."