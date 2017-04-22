What do you think will be the impact of his policies on climate protection? What will be the consequences for other scientific areas?

Trump has stated repeatedly that he doesn't believe in Climate Change, and his policies reflect this. I am especially worried that he will pull out of the Paris agreement and that other countries will follow America's lead. This would mean that any kind of coordinated global response to climate change would effectively grind to a halt, and drawing up a new agreement that the US is happy with would be next to impossible. This would have disastrous consequences for the future of the planet.

I am also worried about how these policies affect people on a day to day basis. Pushing them to dismiss the evidence they are being shown in this area could lead to people dismissing evidence in other areas such as medicine. What if there were people who couldn't make effective decisions on their own healthcare because they didn't believe in what modern evidence based medicine could offer them? Their conditions would not be treated as well as they could be and this could lead to real consequences for their health. Science affects all of our day to day decision making more than we realise, and we believe that political decision making should reflect this.