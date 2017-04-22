Manchester United has many fans in Nigeria. A group of fans convened in a hall to watch Thursday's Europa League quarter final. During the match a high voltage cable broke and fell into the building electrocuting several fans. Nigerian police speak of 7 fatalities and ten people seriously hurt. A local press report speaks of 30 deaths.
Manchester United expressed condolences in a tweet.
Our thoughts go out to the United fans, their friends and families affected by the tragedy in Calabar, Nigeria, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/WGnHAxpjMV— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 21 april 2017
Watching matches together in a hall in return for a small fee is very popular in Nigeria.
Today On Africa Telescope: Over 30 People Electrocuted At Football Viewing Centre in Calabar,… https://t.co/ZoefhvYYhL Comment and Share! pic.twitter.com/hDp0QHmjjG— Africa Telescope (@africatelescope) 21 april 2017