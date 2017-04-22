Confusion was rife also because the terrorist outfit IS, when it claimed responsibility for the attack, spoke of the fighter Abu Yusuf al-Belgiki or 'Yusuf the Belgian'. There is speculation that IS may simply have been using the French media as a source. Another possibility could be that Yusuf is an entirely different character. Belgian intelligence services are trying to establish his identity.

Koen Geens: "This morning my office had a whole list of names of people who could be linked to this name. At the minute we don't know who he is. We don't even have a clear suspicion."

"640 people are listed in our databank. 20 are home-grown terrorists, people who stayed here. 280 are in Syria. We are monitoring them closely. In recent months we've witnessed more and more copycats in Europe. My understanding is that the Paris attacker was not really a radicalised individual. He wanted revenge on the police, but then an IS note emerges from his pocket. It's strange. This phenomenon is broader than Syria fighters."