A smartphone and social media are crucial tools for refugees, in order to maintain contacts with their family or friends at home, along the way or at their destination. These tools contain a lot of valuable information which can be of use for the government of the country where they will eventually apply for a residence permit.

Public profiles of asylum seekers will be screened via their smartphone or computer. "We do this to check the authenticity of their asylum story as much as possible. You have real refugees, who have the best intentions and who say who they are, and who may get shelter. This is no problem. But there are also a lot of refugees with fake stories. If a Moroccan claims he comes from Syria and you can check this on social media platforms, then we will know soon enough this person is telling lies, right?" explains the federal Asylum Secretary Theo Francken (N-VA).

Refugees are not obliged to provide this information, but if they refuse, this makes them suspicious, adds Francken. The umbrella organisation for refugees, Vluchtelingenwerk Vlaanderen, is not happy with this. "It's not good that this puts somebody's asylum claim in danger beforehand."