VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know?
20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).
News Thu 20/04/2017 - 16:19
Only in Belgium
News
- Two records set during speed trap marathon Police checked the speed of a record 1.36 million vehicles for the occasion of Wednesday's 24-hour speed trap marathon. Only 2.46 percent of the motorists was caught speeding, a record low. VRT Two records set during speed trap marathon Police checked the speed of a record 1.36 million vehicles for the occasion of Wednesday's 24-hour speed trap marathon. Only 2.46 percent of the motorists was caught speeding, a record low.
- Justice Minister: "We will not abolish dual nationality" Justice Minister Koen Geens said in Federal Parliament that he does not support the idea of abolishing dual nationality for Belgians. Geens (Christian democrat) is trying to put an end to a recent debate that started after the Turkish referendum. Belga Justice Minister: "We will not abolish dual nationality" Justice Minister Koen Geens said in Federal Parliament that he does not support the idea of abolishing dual nationality for Belgians. Geens (Christian democrat) is trying to put an end to a recent debate that started after the Turkish referendum.
- How to protect blossoms against frost? 20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? How to protect blossoms against frost? 20/4/17 - Fruit farmers were bending over backwards to protect the blossoming trees against last night's frost. Some blossoms were wrapped, but in most cases sprinklers and fire pots were used. A costly operation for fruit farmers who had to make choices. This video was taken in Haspengouw, the heart of fruit farming in Limburg.
- Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know? 20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS). VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know? 20/4/17 - What do we know about our juicy neighbour? After the images in the abattoir of Tielt and the resulting outrage, we wanted to know how much the consumer knows about our well-beloved pig. (courtesy FANS OF FLANDERS).
- ING pays 55+ employees to stay at home doing nothing: "Perfectly legal" It is legal for high-street bankers ING to keep 1,500 older employees at home. The federal Employment Minister Kris Peeters had an investigation started into the matter, but judicial experts have now concluded that this is not illegal. Reporters ING pays 55+ employees to stay at home doing nothing: "Perfectly legal" It is legal for high-street bankers ING to keep 1,500 older employees at home. The federal Employment Minister Kris Peeters had an investigation started into the matter, but judicial experts have now concluded that this is not illegal.