Pig farming in Flanders: how much do you know?

Justice Minister: "We will not abolish dual nationality"

Justice Minister Koen Geens said in Federal Parliament that he does not support the idea of abolishing dual nationality for Belgians. Geens (Christian democrat) is trying to put an end to a recent debate that started after the Turkish referendum.

Belga

