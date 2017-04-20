"Last night was a disaster for fruit farmers", the VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere said. Fruit farmers were bending over backwards last night, taking every possible measure to contain the damage, such as placing fire pots in between the lines of blossoming trees, or using sprinklers with water to create a coating of ice around a blossom.

However, all this costs money and requires manpower, so the fruit farmers had to make a choice and focused on their most precious species. Fire pots burning paraffin oil can lift temperatures 2 degrees Celsius, while an ice coating can protect blossoms up to -5 or -6 Celsius (which would have been just enough last night).