At the moment, Belgian banks are asking potential buyers to come up with part of the cash upon acquisition, this can be up to 20 percent of the house price, taxes and notary fees not included.

For an average house in Flanders worth 240,000 euros, potential buyers would have to be able to provide a sum of about 75,000 euros (taking into account 20 percent of the value and 10 percent government tax (this can be less under certain circumstances). This is too much for many young buyers, who often have to count on the help of family to acquire their own property.

"I want as many people to be able to buy a house, because this is still an important form of social security. Possessing your own home should not be a privilege of those enjoying support from their family", Tommelein argues.