Erdogan found most support in Western Europe in Belgium, and worldwide only Lebanon did better with some 94 percent yes-voters.

In his victory speech, Erdogan thanked his voters abroad. In all, the Turkish president of the AK party collected some 60 percent of the votes cast abroad, whereas 40 percent voted against him. However, slim as Erdogan's final margin may be, it looks as if the votes abroad have not been decisive.

In fact, Erdogan collected a total of 831,043 votes abroad, compared to 575,288 no-voters (according to incomplete figures). The final margin in the Turkish referendum was 25.15 million versus 23.77 million. As to Belgium, just over 54,000 voters chose Erdogan, compared to just over 18,000 votes against.