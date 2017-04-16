Crevits is earmarking 375,000 euros from the Flemish Climate Fund for the project. Schools can adapt their "science and techniques" classes to make pupils more aware of the issue. "It is important to launch projects to convince youngsters of the role they can take up themselves in the battle against climate change. Small measures may also have major effects", Crevits told the VRT.

Crevits underlined that the cash will only go to educational initiatives. "The money cannot be used to improve the school's heating system, for example, to reduce the energy bill. It really has to be about incentives to convince pupils to tackle climate change via science courses."