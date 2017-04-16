The flight had left Brussels Airport yesterday and was bound for Toronto. All went well, until a passenger suffered heart problems above the Atlantic, Het Nieuwsblad reports. The pilots contacted the traffic control tower in the eastern Canadian province Newfoundland & Labrador, asking the permission to make an emergency landing at Goose Bay in order to offer the victim specialised help as soon as possible.

The plane stayed on the ground for a couple of hours before taking off again to continue to Toronto. The name and identity of the deceased passenger have not been released for privacy reasons, but it's not a Belgian national.