The flight had left Brussels Airport yesterday and was bound for Toronto. All went well, until a passenger suffered heart problems above the Atlantic, Het Nieuwsblad reports. The pilots contacted the traffic control tower in the eastern Canadian province Newfoundland & Labrador, asking the permission to make an emergency landing at Goose Bay in order to offer the victim specialised help as soon as possible.
The plane stayed on the ground for a couple of hours before taking off again to continue to Toronto. The name and identity of the deceased passenger have not been released for privacy reasons, but it's not a Belgian national.
Brussels Airlines flight #SN551 from Brussels (BRU) to Toronto (YYZ) just diverted to Goose Bay (YYR) - reason currently unknown pic.twitter.com/YkSVRAaov0— Breaking Flight News (@FlightBreaking) 15 april 2017
Update Brussels Airlines #SN551 from Brussels now enroute #Toronto again after diverting to Goose Bay earlier for a medical emergency. pic.twitter.com/QdCa8StOyd— Tom Podolec CTV News (@TomPodolec) 15 april 2017